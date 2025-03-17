This is a customer submitted press release. Submit your press release.

RESTON, VA, MARCH 11, 2025 – Reliant Space is proud to announce its critical role in supporting Firefly Aerospace’s control room operations for its historic Blue Ghost Mission 1, which successfully landed on the Moon and operated 10 scientific payloads as part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative.

As a key partner in this mission, Reliant Space provided essential mission readiness support, mission simulation oversight, and project management support― ensuring the Firefly team was fully prepared for every stage of the mission. This included defining, implementing, and overseeing the entire mission simulation campaign to refine operational processes and procedures, verify and validate operational products, and train and certify Firefly’s mission control operations team.

“We are very grateful for the support Reliant Space provided from mission preparation to critical console support during Blue Ghost’s Mission 1 launch and through successful landing,” said Ray Allensworth, Program Director. “Their expertise and dedication helped ensure Firefly’s team was fully prepared for every stage of the mission.”

Firefly conducted more than 16 mission simulations, amounting to over 500 hours of on-console training, prior to and even during the 60-day Blue Ghost mission. Reliant Space helped to fine tune each procedure through simulation and rehearsal execution resulting in a fully successful launch, orbital transit, Moon landing and surface operations by Firefly’s Mission Control team.

“We are honored to have contributed to the success of Blue Ghost Mission 1,” said Jason Robinson, Founder of Reliant Space. “Providing mission operations, project management, and simulation support for this historic landing reflects our commitment to enabling the next generation of lunar exploration. Our collaboration with Firefly Aerospace highlights the power of industry partnerships in ushering in the next era of commercial space exploration.”

The Blue Ghost Mission 1 lander carried multiple payloads, including 10 NASA instruments aimed at advancing lunar science and technology. This mission is part of a broader effort to establish sustainable lunar operations in preparation for future human exploration under NASA’s Commercial Payload Services initiative

Reliant Space remains committed to supporting future lunar and deep-space missions, leveraging its expertise to ensure a bright future in space exploration.

About Reliant Space:

Reliant Space provides expertise in satellite ground and space system design and operation. The company’s proven technical capabilities span the entire system-of-systems engineering lifecycle, including mission architecture, requirements management, interface definition, and system design, development, deployment, integration, and verification. Reliant Space specializes in mission concept-of-operations, mission-specific software development, satellite simulator operations, mission simulation and training, telemetry and command systems, mission planning systems, flight dynamics, trending and analysis, and data distribution systems. For more information, visit www.reliant-space.com.

Media Contact:

press@reliant-space.com

About Firefly Aerospace:

Firefly Aerospace is an end-to-end responsive space company with launch, lunar, and on-orbit services. Headquartered in central Texas, Firefly is a portfolio company of AE Industrial Partners (“AEI”) focused on delivering rapid, reliable, and affordable space access for government and commercial customers. Firefly’s small- to medium-lift launch vehicles, lunar landers, and orbital vehicles provide the space industry with a single source for missions from low Earth orbit to the surface of the Moon and beyond. For more information, visit www.fireflyspace.com.

Media Contact:

press@fireflyspace.com

