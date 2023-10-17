Remedy Entertainment is releasing Alan Wake 2 next week, on October 27, and while there’s still time to replay (or play for the first time) Alan Wake before its sequel is out, October is a stacked month, and time might not be on your side. Alan Wake: Flashback might help, though, as it’s a new Unreal Editor for Fortnite experience that gives players the chance to relive the mysteries and events of the first Alan Wake, albeit presumably in a much shorter and more streamlined fashion.

Epic Games says Alan Wake: Flashback is based on the first Alan Wake game and reimagines Remedy’s 2010 action-thriller in Fortnite. “Troubled author Alan Wake embarks on a desperate search for his missing wife, Alice,” a press release reads. “Following her mysterious disappearance from the Pacific Northwest town of Bright Falls, he discovers pages of a horror story he has supposedly written, but has no memory of.”

Check out the Alan Wake: Flashback Fortnite trailer for yourself below:

If you’re familiar with the first Alan Wake, you can probably see that this Fortnite experience aims to be a speedy way to get somewhat caught up on the series before the release of Alan Wake 2 next week. Alan Wake: Flashback will be available on the Discover page of Fortnite, or you can manually search for it with the following Island code: 3426-5561-3374.

Epic Games says Alan Wake: Flashback was created in collaboration with Remedy Entertainment, Spiral House, and Zen Creative.

Here are some Alan Wake: Flashback screenshots:

Alongside today’s news, Epic Games has revealed that the previously announced Alan Wake cosmetics will hit the Fortnite Item Shop on October 26 at 8 p.m. ET. There, you’ll find the Alan Wake Outfit as well as other in-game cosmetics that are part of the “Waking Nightmare” set.

Players who have purchased Alan Wake 2 on the Epic Game Store before October 27 (specifically 11:59 p.m. ET) will be given both the Alan Wake Outfit and Alan’s Messenger Bag Back Bling in Fortnite early starting October 10.

