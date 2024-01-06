Remy Ma may have a ton of drama surrounding her personal life, but her professional life is flourishing as she returns to host the third season of VH1’s My True Crime Story.

Set to premiere on Thursday (January 9) at 9p local time, Remy will narrate the show as “ordinary people continue to find themselves entangled in extraordinary schemes, from drug trafficking and car smuggling to dark web identity theft and audacious scams,” per the show’s description.

The series features firsthand accounts of situations, showcasing the subject’s rise, fall, and ultimate path to atonement.

Rem has hosted the show since the very first episode in 2021. Previous seasons are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and VH1’s website.

Meanwhile, the Terror Squad rapper has been in the hot seat ever since she was accused of cheating on Papoose, and newly leaked audio recently revived rumors of the fling.

On Christmas Day, battle rapper John John Da Don went head-to-head in a bout with Eazy The Block Captain– Remy’s alleged new man.

Prior to the event, John John shared a since-deleted audio clip on Instagram that he claimed was of Eazy. The man in it seemingly confirms the affair, though the validity of the leaked recording is still in question.

“Yo we was fucking with each other,” a person believed to be Eazy can be heard saying. “She was cheating on [inaudible] such and such, whatever happened […] I should have known, me being in fucking New York. Me being at Rem jawn, I know I’m fucking his bitch. I knew this n-gga should have been plotting on me because I would have been doing the same thing.”

In the comments section of the audio post, Eazy The Block Captain responded: “You really dropped an edited recording on me.” It is worth noting that even though he disputed the legitimacy of the post, he never denied that the voice in it was his.

Cracks in Remy Ma and Papoose’s seemingly idyllic relationship first began to appear over the summer, when the latter reportedly confronted Eazy The Block Captain at a Chrome 23 event and knocked him out for getting “too cozy” with his wife.

The “Conceited” rapper, however, immediately denied the claims on Twitter, writing: “Can y’all pleasee STOP with the Eazy & Pap LIES.”

Soon after, blogger Tasha K added fuel to the rumors by sharing an alleged photo of Remy and Eazy on what was framed as a “date.”

In late September, Eazy The Block Captain’s representative Nicole Sabrina addressed the ordeal and said that he is currently looking for an outlet to tell his side of the story.

That same day, her client posted a now-deleted Instagram Story suggesting that all questions about his drama will soon be cleared up as he wrote: “If it’s not me, nobody speaks on my behalf. There’s a lot of rumors out there that I will address very soon.”

In November, Remy and Eazy were spotted together at a Philadelphia Eagles game, raising more questions regarding the status of her marriage.