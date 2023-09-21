Remy Ma and Papoose‘s relationship drama continues to unfold as an alleged photo of the former on a “date” with battle rapper Eazy The Block Captain has surfaced.

On Wednesday (September 20), blogger Tasha K — who is perhaps best known for her costly legal battle with Cardi B — added fuel to the cheating rumors by sharing the image on social media.

The photo shows what looks like Remy and Eazy eating together in a cozy booth inside a restaurant.

“I wonder if she drove the Seven Forty Fizzive to this DATE‼️ Ya’ll BETTER STOP playin with her‼️ #thecatsoutofthebag,” Tasha wrote in her Instagram caption.

Speculation surrounding Remy Ma’s alleged infidelity was fueled even further when a Twitter user claimed to have heard the Terror Squad rapper in the background of a recent Eazy The Block Captain interview.

The battle rapper jumped on a video call with YouTuber Ayeverb314 on Wednesday to discuss his recent battle with Geechi Gotti. Eazy was in the car at the time, and a woman’s voice could be heard in the vehicle next to him.

When the woman, who couldn’t be seen on camera, started talking, Eazy looked at her and seemingly motioned for her to be quiet.

“I hear REMY MA in the background [eyes emoji],” read the viral tweet, which has been viewed over 300,000 times.

“Look at the tap he gave her to keep quiet, too,” someone wrote in the replies, while another user claimed: “He definitely riding round with Remy lmao.”

I hear REMY MA in the background 👀 pic.twitter.com/9ZaE1nDoKr — 🌏🌏 The Oracle/ ARISHEM🔱💨 (@piperboywilliam) September 20, 2023

Rumors of Remy Ma cheating on Papoose began circulating in June when it was reported that the “Alphabetical Slaughter” MC confronted Eazy The Block Captain at a Chrome 23 rap battle and knocked him out for getting “too cozy” with his wife.

“I see Papoose, and it was kind of like an aggressive motion, and Papoose swings,” an attendee who claimed to have witnessed the scuffle said. “The next thing I know, Eazy was on the floor, and it was a lot of commotion. And people were running out of the room. Remy came in, and her security came behind her. And then they closed the door and they were arguing.”

They continued: “So this whole ‘it didn’t happen’ is bullshit. He did go night-night. Papoose put Eazy The Block Captain to sleep last night. What it was about, I don’t know, but he was playing Remy very close last night. A little too close for comfort.”

Remy Ma denied the rumors at the time, tweeting: “I’d like to apologize to everyone that was disappointed tonight because we couldn’t get 3 full rounds from all the opponents… I tried…and can y’all pleasee STOP with the Eazy & Pap LIES. There’s NO place like Chrome! Right back at it ; see y’all in August #Chrome23.”

Remy was again forced to address the speculation at a battle rap event this past weekend, where Geech Gotti referenced the drama in a blistering verse during his match-up with Eazy The Block Captain.

“I don’t give a fuck if you’re fucking this n-gga, just tell him to stop screwing the business/ Y’all the poster child symbol for Black love/ Every interview he show his admiration and tell the world how he think his woman the greatest/ N-gga, he held you down in prison for six years, I know it was not nice, he cried big tears,” Geechi rapped while stood just feet away from Remy on stage.

“He stood by you by your biggest accomplishments front row giving you big cheers/ Man, you got a beautiful baby girl who is also amazing/ He’ll be damned if he lose you to this bozo in braces/ Listen, he took you out to the best foods, when you ain’t feeling good, he put you back in the best moods!”

When asked about Geechi’s explosive bars during a brief chat with 15MofeRadio, Remy once again brushed off the allegations.

“He [was just saying] what’s been on the blogs for the last three, four months,” she said. “I’m comfortable. Listen, it’s battle rap.”

Papoose has yet to publicly address the drama, but he and Remy Ma were all smiles while attending the Hip Hop 50 celebrations at the White House together earlier in September.