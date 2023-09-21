Remy Ma has been accused of cheating on her longtime husband Papoose with battle rapper Eazy The Block Captain – but she’s not sweating it.

According to rumors, the Bronx rapper has been creeping with Eazy for some months now – with blogger Tasha K using a photo of the pair spotted out to eat as one of the pieces of evidence. Following a battle between Eazy and fellow battle rapper Geechi Gotti on Saturday (September 17), the rumors came up again when Geechi brought up the rumored relationship.

“I don’t give a fuck if you’re fucking this n-gga, just tell him to stop screwing the business/ Y’all the poster child symbol for Black love/ Every interview he show his admiration and tell the world how he think his woman the greatest/ N-gga he held you down in prison for six years, I know it was not nice, he cried big tears,” he rapped during the third round of the battle.

“He stood by you by your biggest accomplishments front row giving you big cheers/ Man you got a beautiful baby girl who is also amazing/ He’ll be damned if he lose you to this bozo in braces/ Listen he took you out to the best foods, when you ain’t feeling good he put you back in the best moods!”

Remy, who was at the battle, was approached by 15MofeRadio afterward to get her thoughts on what was said. “He [was just saying] what’s been on the blogs for the last three/four months,” she said. “I’m comfortable. Listen, it’s battle rap.”

Back in June, there were rumors that Papoose got into a fight with Eazy at another battle event after the latter was reportedly getting “too cozy” with Remy Ma. However, she denied that anything went down.

“I’d like to apologize to everyone that was disappointed tonight because we couldn’t get 3 full rounds from all the opponents… I tried…and can y’all pleasee STOP with the Eazy & Pap LIES,” she tweeted. “There’s NO place like Chrome! Right back at it ; see y’all in August #Chrome23.”

Remy Ma and Papoose have been married for 15 years and dated for years before that. The pair share a daughter, Reminisce MacKenzie Jr.

The Love & Hip Hop co-stars sat down for separate interviews with Drink Champs in 2022, where Pap elaborated on how trust and communication helped their relationship persevere through Remy’s prison sentence.

“It’s about admitting when you wrong, cause you not always right,” Papoose said. “You or your partner. So when she was locked up, I couldn’t touch her. So all we had was communication. When I visited her they would say put your hands on the table, shit like that. So we spoke a lot and throughout that communication, we learned even if there is a disagreement if she’s speaking I gotta be quiet. Then when I’m speaking she gotta be quiet.”

He continued: “And when you do that you really see where you was wrong at cause you be like ‘Oh, I made you feel like that?’ And that won’t be your intentions…It’s communication man, we disagree but it don’t really escalate to the point of negativity.”