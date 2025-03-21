This analysis and news roundup comes from the Canary Media Weekly newsletter. Sign up to get it every Friday.

Speaking to fossil fuel executives and other energy leaders at the CERAWeek conference last week, U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright made a bold claim.

“Everywhere wind and solar penetration have increased significantly, prices on the grid went up and stability of the grid went down,” he said.

But that claim is​“not borne out by the data at all,” Robbie Orvis, the senior director of modeling and analysis for nonpartisan think tank Energy Innovation, told Canary Media’s Jeff St. John. In fact, a report out Thursday from Orvis and his colleagues found that clean energy is key to keeping U.S. electric bills in check.

The analysis looks at what would happen if congressional Republicans succeed in repealing the Inflation Reduction Act tax credits that have helped supercharge clean energy adoption in the U.S. The result of such a repeal? Dirtier air, more carbon emissions — and higher power bills. The average household’s energy bills would rise $48 per year by 2030 and $68 by 2035. Three other recent studies echo Energy Innovation’s findings, including one released Thursday by Rhodium Group.

The reason bills would rise is straightforward: Cutting IRA incentives would discourage the construction of solar and wind, which have become the cheapest sources of new power generation over the past decade.

Aside from electricity cost, clean energy boasts several other economic advantages over fossil fuels. A 2023 Energy Innovation report found that 99% of the country’s coal plants could be cost-effectively replaced with wind, solar, and batteries. The industry is also a growing employer, with jobs in clean energy expanding at more than twice the rate of the country’s entire job market in 2023. And numerous studies show that curbing fossil fuel use drastically reduces particulate matter and other air pollutants, which in turn helps people avoid health care costs.

Those benefits — specifically lower energy costs and job creation — are why a group of Republican Congress members are pushing to keep IRA incentives in place. Some conservative advocates and business leaders are joining them and making a case that clean energy is the cheapest, quickest way to achieve the ​“energy dominance” President Donald Trump is looking for.

More top clean energy stories



Two clean energy projects get Trump’s green light

The U.S. Energy Department on Monday sent a $56.8 million loan disbursement to Holtec’s Palisades nuclear plant in Michigan, which will help the company restart the shuttered facility. It’s just a tiny first slice of the up to $1.52 billion loan Holtec could receive, but it indicates the Trump administration supports the Biden-era project even as many others remain in question. The federal Bureau of Land Management also approved a transmission line that will serve a utility-scale solar project in southern California — and went so far as to say the project will support ​“American Energy Dominance.”

But don’t expect a clean-energy change of heart just yet. Federal funding uncertainty still has dozens of projects in the lurch, including a Louisiana community solar program and a plan to transform a New York City fossil-fuel power plant into a hub for wind, geothermal, and storage.