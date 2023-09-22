Renowned American composer Robert W Smith’s sudden death has left fans distraught. The news came to light after his family shared it via a Facebook post.

One of America’s most prolific composers Robert W Smith died in September 2023. He is best known for his work on songs like Furioso, Songs of Sailor and Sea, Into the Storm, and more. His family shared a joint statement announcing his death on Facebook on Thursday, September 21.

Robert W Smith’s family announces sudden death

In their Facebook statement, Robert W. Smith’s wife and daughter revealed that the composer had died due to complications from cardiac surgery. He was undergoing the procedure in Montgomery, Alabama.

An obituary revealing more details about Robert’s passing has not surfaced yet. Robert had over 600 publications in print to his name. Most of his work was produced in association with Warner Bros. Publications and the Belwin catalog.

He also owned the RWS Music Company besides serving as a professor at Troy University in Troy, Alabama.

A look at his life and work

Robert W. Smith was born in 1958, making him 65 years old in 2023. His company RWS Music’s website reveals his original works for winds and percussion are used by countless military, university, high school, and middle school bands across the US, Canada, Europe, Australia, South America, and even Asia.

Some of his musical productions that gained worldwide acclaim are Symphony #1 (The Divine Comedy), Symphony #2 (The Odyssey), Symphony #3 (Don Quixote), Inchon and Africa: Ceremony, Song, and Ritual.

Among his educational compositions are The Tempest, Encanto, The Great Locomotive Chase, and more.

Twitter pays tribute

“The Robert W. Smith passed? Loved playing his compositions in a symphonic band. May he RIP,” one user wrote.

“We just lost another legend today. If you played concert music in any form of school then you KNOW who Robert W Smith is. An absolute legendary composer. He will be missed. He will go down as one of the greatest. RIP Robert W. Smith,” another user wrote.