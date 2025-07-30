Veteran Egyptian actor Lotfy Labib passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 77.

His health had rapidly deteriorated after he suffered a severe laryngeal hemorrhage due to pneumonia.

The late actor had recently clarified his prolonged absence, emphasizing that he wasn’t on a voluntary break but rather facing a reality imposed by his health conditions.

“I’m not on vacation… I’ve had a brain clot for seven years now, and in the past eight years, I might have worked one day a year. I think that’s called retirement,” he had stated.

Labib had been hospitalized days prior and was moved to the intensive care unit due to severe inflammation in his larynx and lungs, which completely prevented him from speaking.

This further worsened his condition. Fans had been anxiously awaiting his recovery and his customary reassurances.

Director Mohamed Al Deeb, Labib’s business manager, announced the date and location of the funeral: “The funeral will be tomorrow at noon from St. Mark’s Coptic Orthodox Cathedral in Heliopolis.”