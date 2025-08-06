Los Angeles County will soon require landlords in unincorporated parts of the county to keep their rental units 82 degrees or below to protect vulnerable tenants from the impacts of climate change.

Supervisors said Tuesday that the law, which passed 4-0, was necessary to combat heat-related deaths, which have increased across the nation. Supervisor Kathryn Barger was not present for the vote.

“As we continue to face warmer summers, the ordinance is meant to provide relief to our unincorporated residents and to protect them from the dangers of extreme heat in their homes,” said Supervisor Hilda Solis, who pushed for staff to start drafting the law last year.

The law is set to take effect next month, but it will not be enforced until Jan. 2027, though landlords can ask for an extension. Both old and newly constructed rental units will need to comply.

Landlords with fewer properties will have additional time. Supervisor Janice Hahn introduced an amendment so that landlords who own 10 units or less will be able to keep just one room at 82 degrees or lower until 2032.

Officials said deadly heat waves, which have become more frequent and intense across the state, presented a clear public health emergency for the county.

“Communities across Los Angeles County in my district, especially in the San Fernando Valley, are experiencing previously unimaginable temperatures,” said Supervisor Lindsey Horvath. “Woodland Hills alone has recorded 121 degrees . This is unthinkable.”

In Phoenix , landlords are required to keep units with air conditioning at 82 degrees or below. In Clark County , Nev., units can’t go above 85 degrees. In Palm Springs, units need to have air conditioning and can’t go above 80 degrees.

Officials said the new law will be enforced through complaints, so tenants can call the county if they believe the temperature in their unit is too high. An inspector with the county’s Department of Public Health would then be dispatched to inspect the unit. Barbara Ferrer, the head of the department, said the goal was to get the homes as cool as possible without issuing a fine.

“The way forward, frankly, isn’t going to be to rely on that authority to issue citations,” she said. “It’s going to be to educate folks.”

County officials said they were encouraging landlords to cool down units through “passive,” environmentally-friendly methods other than air conditioners. That could include blackout curtains, reflective roofing and triple-paned windows

Fred Sutton, with the California Apartment Assn., said he was concerned that, by requiring every room to be at a certain temperature, landlords could be penalized if just one room got too hot.

“You could have your bedrooms, living room, and dining room actively cooled, but the kitchen is not actively cooled and gets to 83 degrees,” he said. “You are creating really tough scenarios in a building that’s totally adequately cooled.”