WASHINGTON — First-term Rep. Sylvester Turner, D-Texas, died Tuesday night after suffering a medical emergency, according to two House Democratic lawmakers who were informed of his death. He was 70-years-old and had just taken the oath of office in January.

At a closed-door Democratic meeting, House Minority Whip Katherine Clark, D-Mass., announced that Turner had died and that his family has been notified, according to one lawmaker who attended the meeting.

Another Democrat who saw Turner in the underground tunnel that that connects the Capitol with the Cannon Building said that it appeared Turner was having a medical emergency early Tuesday afternoon. Capitol Police were notified and went to assist him, the lawmaker said.

Turner was first elected to Congress in November and formerly served as the mayor of Houston.