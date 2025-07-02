The latest outline of the ceasefire deal, to which Israeli minister Ron Dermer gave a positive response to the US, does not include a clear Israeli commitment to end the war, but offers strong assurances on the issue, an Israeli source told Haaretz.

According to the newly proposed document, the mediators will be responsible for ensuring that negotiations continue “under certain conditions” if no agreement is reached during the 60-day ceasefire.

“It’s not just the wording,” the source said.

“It’s also the overall tone, which allows Hamas to see how much the Americans want to, and are able to, push Israel in that direction.”