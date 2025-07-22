



Air Pollution Risks from Petrochemicals Production for the Plastics Supply Chain

A new Greenpeace International report released today reveals that over 50 million people in 11 countries are at risk of exposure to hazardous air pollution from living near plastic linked petrochemical production. The findings intensify pressure on negotiators at the Global Plastics Treaty talks in Geneva to secure a treaty that tackles the problem at its source: plastic production.

The planned expansion of petrochemical facilities – the midstream backbone of the plastics supply chain – could accelerate the release of hazardous air pollutants. If left unchecked, this growth could expose millions more people worldwide to toxic emissions, creating new sacrifice zones and deepening environmental injustice.

This groundbreaking report maps the locations of petrochemical facilities linked to plastics in 11 countries – Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea, Canada, USA, Germany, United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the Netherlands. By quantifying the size of populations living at close proximity to these sites that are linked to negative health outcomes, the report draws attention to the communities on the frontlines of pollution risks – those who are too often overlooked in global plastic policy debates.