The Israeli army is reducing the on-the-ground deployment of reservists and scaling back the number of call-up notices, Haaretz reported, after hundreds of reservists called for an end to the war and a growing protest movement.

“Officers argue that the reservists’ lack of faith in the army’s current mission could undermine the implementation of its war plans at a time when it is already facing challenges implementing these plans in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Syria and the West Bank,” the report said.

The Israeli army is also reportedly sending more regular soldiers into Gaza to reduce its reliance on reservists, many of whom are unable to report for duty for reasons unrelated to the current protest movement.