





In a miraculous response to his injury, Dolphins star cornerback Jalen Ramsey is far ahead in his recovery from knee surgery and could return to practice as soon as this week, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Ramsey underwent a full meniscus repair in July and it was initially believed that he’d be sidelined until December, per an earlier report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

But given the recent report, the defensive back is looking to shatter that timetable. Ramsey is pushing to play some time in November, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“He’s tracking well and wants to come back sooner rather than later,” one person told ESPN.

Ramsey was the acquisition of the offseason for Miami but hopes of him leading the Dolphins defense were almost entirely snuffed out when he injured his knee during training camp. The 28-year-old will be a welcome addition to a Miami squad that’s giving up 27 points a game.



