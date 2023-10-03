





James Harden didn’t show up for the start of 76ers training camp at Colorado State amid his trade demand, but he’s expected to show up later on Tuesday, shortly after the event began on the same day, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Harden demanded a trade over the summer and has maintained that stance ever since. Things came to a head in August when the 10-time All Star called team president Daryl Morey a “liar,” adding, “I will never be part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

On Monday, it was also reported by Wojnarowski that Harden missed the the team’s preseason media day because he was upset that he has yet to be dealt to the Clippers. Philadelphia and Los Angeles have reportedly engaged in trade talks, but there doesn’t appear to be any traction on a deal at this time.

It will be an awkward reunion once Harden finally touches down in Colorado since he has repeatedly stated he doesn’t want to play for the organization anymore and plainly shared his negative feelings about Morey. Still, there’s a small chance he could very well sing a different tune when given the chance to talk to media members later in camp.



