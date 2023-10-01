





Ahead of the Jets’ Sunday matchup with the Chiefs, it has become apparent within the Jets organization that this game could determine quarterback Zach Wilson’s future with the team amid his historic struggles.

If Wilson does not click with the offense and throw for 300 yards, his time as the team’s starter could come to an end, according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini. Once source texted Russini, “Something needs to change, or it’s going to cost jobs.”

Wilson was set to spend the 2023 campaign on the bench backing up four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, but everything changed when he tore his Achilles in Week 1. As a result, Wilson was thrown back onto the field as the Jets’ starter after two seasons of poor play and nothing has shown that he has grown to be the team’s permanent No. 1 option in the future.

He had the worst QBR among eligible signal-callers in both 2021 and 2022—and is on pace to do it again in 2023. Entering Week 4, he has completed 52% of his passes for 467 yards and two touchdowns to four interceptions. Now, the course of his career could hinge on his ability to perform this Sunday night against the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Kick off is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.



