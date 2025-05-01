Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI)—encompassing interoperable systems such as digital payments, identity frameworks, and data-sharing networks—is revolutionizing Africa’s economic and social spheres. This report identifies the primary leaders advancing DPI across the continent, detailing their roles, initiatives, and collaborative efforts. The African Union (AU), African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), national governments, private sector innovators, and international organizations stand out as key players. Leadership is shared, with the AU providing strategic direction, Afreximbank delivering actionable solutions, and nations like Kenya and Rwanda tailoring DPI to local needs. Enhanced with visual data, this report offers a comprehensive look at Africa’s DPI ecosystem.

Introduction

DPI serves as a critical backbone for Africa’s digital economy, supporting financial inclusion, trade integration, and efficient governance. As of March 24, 2025, Africa’s DPI initiatives are accelerating, driven by a blend of continental, national, and global leaders. This report highlights these leaders, using recent developments and data visualizations to illustrate their impact.

Key Leaders in Africa’s DPI Development

1. African Union (AU): Strategic Vision and Coordination

Role: The AU shapes DPI policy through its Digital Transformation Strategy for Africa (2020–2030), aligning it with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The 2024 Continental AI Strategy further emphasizes DPI’s importance.

2. Afreximbank: Financial Backbone and DPI Implementation

Role: Afreximbank drives DPI with its $37.3 billion asset base (as of December 2023), focusing on trade and economic integration.

Somalia’s 2025 accession as the 53rd member state showcases Afreximbank’s reach into fragile economies. Impact: Afreximbank’s practical solutions make it a leader in DPI execution.

3. National Governments: Localized Leadership

Kenya: M-Pesa and Huduma Namba integrate payments and public services.

M-Pesa and Huduma Namba integrate payments and public services. Rwanda: The Irembo platform digitizes governance with a strong digital ID base.

The Irembo platform digitizes governance with a strong digital ID base. Nigeria: The National Identification Number (NIN) supports inclusion.

The National Identification Number (NIN) supports inclusion. South Africa: As G20 chair in 2025, it advances DPI domestically and globally.

As G20 chair in 2025, it advances DPI domestically and globally. Impact: These nations adapt DPI to local realities, proving its effectiveness.

4. Private Sector Innovators: Technology and Scale

Safaricom (Kenya): M-Pesa sets a benchmark for digital payments.

M-Pesa sets a benchmark for digital payments. MTN and Vodacom: Telecoms expand connectivity and financial services.

Telecoms expand connectivity and financial services. Fintechs (Flutterwave, Paystack): These firms enhance payment systems.

These firms enhance payment systems. Impact: Private innovation accelerates DPI deployment.

5. International Organizations: Funding and Expertise

World Bank: The Digital Economy for Africa (DE4A) funds broadband and IDs.

The Digital Economy for Africa (DE4A) funds broadband and IDs. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation: Led by Paulin Basinga, it backs DPI for health and finance.

Led by Paulin Basinga, it backs DPI for health and finance. Centre for Digital Public Infrastructure (CDPI): Emmanuel Oloo Khisa leads technical support.

Emmanuel Oloo Khisa leads technical support. UNDP: The DPI Safeguards Initiative promotes secure systems.

The DPI Safeguards Initiative promotes secure systems. Impact: These groups provide essential resources and knowledge.

6. Regional Collaborations

Smart Africa: Led by Lacina Koné, it advances DPI across 32 countries.

Led by Lacina Koné, it advances DPI across 32 countries. East African Community (EAC): The Digital Leaders Forum aligns regional efforts.

The Digital Leaders Forum aligns regional efforts. Impact: Regional bodies enhance DPI scalability.

Visual Insights

Chart 1: Key DPI Initiatives by Leader

Note: This table highlights the diversity of DPI efforts across leaders.

Leader Initiative Focus Area AU Digital Transformation Policy Framework Afreximbank PAPSS Cross-Border Trade Kenya M-Pesa, Huduma Namba Payments, ID Private Sector Fintech Solutions Innovation World Bank DE4A Infrastructure

Graph 1: DPI Adoption Across Africa (Estimated Reach, 2025)

Kenya: 80% population covered (M-Pesa, digital ID)

Rwanda: 65% (Irembo, digital services)

Nigeria: 50% (NIN penetration)

Somalia: 10% (Emerging with Afreximbank support)

Continent Average: 40%

Source: Extrapolated from public data and trends.

Analysis of Leadership Dynamics

Leadership in Africa’s DPI is collaborative:

Strategic: The AU aligns DPI with continental priorities.

The AU aligns DPI with continental priorities. Operational: Afreximbank executes scalable solutions like PAPSS.

Afreximbank executes scalable solutions like PAPSS. Local: Nations like Kenya and Rwanda demonstrate practical success.

Nations like Kenya and Rwanda demonstrate practical success. Support: Private firms and international partners provide technology and funding.

Afreximbank’s tangible impact and the AU’s unifying vision are complemented by national and private efforts, creating a robust DPI network.

Challenges and Opportunities

Challenges: Digital divides, cybersecurity, and political instability hinder progress.

Digital divides, cybersecurity, and political instability hinder progress. Opportunities: DPI can enhance trade, inclusion, and governance, with collaboration unlocking greater potential.

Chart 2: DPI Challenges vs. Opportunities

Factor Challenge Opportunity Access Digital Divide Financial Inclusion Security Cybersecurity Risks Robust Systems Funding Infrastructure Gaps International Support

Africa’s DPI leadership spans the AU’s strategic direction, Afreximbank’s operational strength, national innovation, private sector agility, and international support. Visual data underscores the varied contributions, from PAPSS’s trade impact to Kenya’s inclusion success. This collective effort is building a digital foundation for Africa’s future, with collaboration key to overcoming challenges.

Recommendations

Deepen AU-Afreximbank ties to expand DPI solutions. Provide national governments with resources to replicate leading models. Encourage public-private partnerships for innovation and oversight. Balance international aid with African-led control.

References