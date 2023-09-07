





LSU’s women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey is expected to earn a 10-year, $32 million deal on her next contract extension, per Nola.com’s Reed Darcey.

The extension reportedly won’t be finalized until Friday, when the LSU Board of Supervisors are set to meet and vote on approving the contract.

This would be quite the pay jump from what Mulkey was originally set to earn. Her previous contract had her earning $2.5 million per year until the 2029 season. The new deal will have her receive $2.75 million per year, and then over time will eventually raise up to $3.65 million by the 2033 season, which is the last year on the extension. The average annual paycheck for Mulkey will amount to around $3.2 million.

The contract makes Mulkey the highest paid women’s basketball coach in the country as UConn’s Geno Auriemma and his $2.9 million annual contract now trail Mulkey. She will also earn more than LSU men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon, who receives $2.9 million annually.

Mulkey led the Tigers to the program’s first national title in just her second year with the team. The team went 34–2 during the regular season.

The Tigers have high expectations once again in the 2023–24 season, as stars Angel Reese and Flau’jae Johnsonare are set to return. The squad is also adding former Louisville star Hailey Van Lith.



