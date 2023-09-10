





Content warning: This story contains graphic language of a sexual nature.

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker is the subject of a sexual harassment investigation by the university, according to a report late Saturday night from Dan Murphy of ESPN.

Citing a source familiar with the investigation, Murphy wrote, “The sources did not confirm the complainant’s identity or details about the allegations Saturday night. Sources said the investigation started months ago and remains open.”

Following Murphy’s report, Kenny Jacoby of USA Today reported the complaint was made by Brenda Tracy, a sexual assault survivor who frequently works with sports teams on training related to sexual violence.

According to Jacoby, Tracy alleged Tucker masturbated while making lewd comments about her during a phone call on April 28, 2022. The pair had previously established a working relationship, Tracy speaking to Tucker’s team twice and serving as a captain at the Spartans’ spring game in April 2022.

“The idea that someone could know me and say they understand my trauma but then re-inflict that trauma on me is so disgusting to me, it’s hard for me to even wrap my mind around it,” Tracy told Jacoby. “It’s like he sought me out just to betray me.”

Jacoby wrote that Tucker acknowledged masturbating on the call to university investigators, but characterized the episode as consensual phone sex.

Per ESPN, the university denied a Freedom of Information Act request for records related to the investigation, for which the company is considering legal action.

The reports emerged hours after Michigan State defeated Richmond 45–14 to move to 2–0 on the season, a week after a 31–7 win over Central Michigan in its opener.

Tucker is in his fourth season as the Spartans’ coach, and is 20–14 since being hired away from Colorado. After leading Michigan State to the Peach Bowl in 2021, he signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with the school.



