



In limbo ahead of a likely move to Las Vegas in the next few years, the Oakland Athletics may turn to an unlikely locale to be their new home.

The Athletics are mulling playing home games at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City upon the termination of their Oakland Coliseum lease, according to a Thursday afternoon report from Mick Akers of The Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Oakland brass are touring potential temporary accommodations this week, according to Akers. These include Sutter Health Park in Sacramento and Smith’s Ballpark, the home of the Pacific Coast League’s Salt Lake Bees and the University of Utah’s baseball team.

Salt Lake City could become the temporary home of MLB’s Athletics as the franchise looks ahead to a likely move to Las Vegas. Sean Hemmersmeier / The Spectrum & Daily News / USA TODAY NETWORK

“Other potential temporary sites for the A’s include the Coliseum, the (Las Vegas) Aviators’ Las Vegas Ballpark, the (San Francisco) Giants’ Oracle Park and the Reno Aces’ Greater Nevada Field. All options are still on the table,” Akers wrote.

The Athletics’ lease at Oakland Coliseum—the aging venue the team has called home since 1968—expires at the conclusion of the 2024 season.



