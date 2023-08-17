





Rays star shortstop Wander Franco is under investigation in the Dominican Republic for an alleged relationship with a minor.

The investigation began earlier this week following social media rumors surrounding the shortstop that alleged that Franco was engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a minor. The MLB subsequently opened its own investigation into the allegations on Sunday.

Now, just days into the investigation, a new report casts doubt on the future of Franco’s baseball career. On Tuesday morning, baseball insider Héctor Gómez reported that a source close to the matter says it is “very unlikely that Wander Franco will play in the MLB again, judging by the results of the investigations that are currently being carried out, which directly commit him to the accusations against him.”

Franco played in 112 games for Tampa Bay this season, batting .281 with 17 home runs, 58 RBIs and 30 stolen bases. He was also named to his first All-Star team.







