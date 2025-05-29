The leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates told US President Donald Trump during his Middle East visit earlier this month that they oppose a military strike on Iran’s nuclear program, Hebrew media reported Thursday.
The countries also told Trump that he should keep working toward a nuclear deal with Iran, the Walla news site reported, citing three officials familiar with the details.
Qatari Emir Tamim Al Thani, Emirati President Mohammed Bin Zayed and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said that their countries would be targeted by Iran in case of an attack, the report said.
The New York Times reported Wednesday that US officials are worried Israel could decide to carry out strikes on Iran’s nuclear program without much warning, and even if a deal is reached. Trump later that day confirmed The Times’ report that he’d asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a call last week not to take military action against Iran that could disrupt ongoing talks.
Trump has repeatedly threatened to unleash airstrikes targeting Iran’s program if a deal isn’t reached.
CNN reported Thursday that the US and Iran are closing in on a broad, interim nuclear agreement that may be signed in the next round of negotiations and that White House officials and others hope will lead to follow-up talks and define specific markers for implementation.
The talks could reportedly end up forming an international consortium of Mideast countries and the UN atomic watchdog, which would enrich uranium for the Islamic Republic, though the report cautioned that nothing has been agreed upon yet.
The issue of enrichment has been a key dispute in the negotiations, with US officials insisting on its total elimination in Iran, while the Islamic Republic has called it a red line.
The deal doesn’t include Tehran’s ballistic missile program and isn’t expected to broaden to include more issues, the report said.
If any declaration of principles is to satisfy Israel, as well as Iran hawks in the US Congress, it will probably have to require Iran to ship its current stock of highly enriched uranium out of its borders, or “down blend” it to a much lower level of enrichment, The Times reported Wednesday.
If so, that would allow Trump to claim he had, at least temporarily, removed the threat of an Iranian speed run to a nuclear bomb.
Iran, which avowedly seeks Israel’s destruction, has consistently denied seeking to acquire nuclear weapons. However, it has been enriching uranium to levels that have no peaceful application, has obstructed international inspectors from checking its nuclear facilities and expanded its ballistic missile capabilities, while several officials have increasingly warned that they could pursue the bomb.
Jacob Magid contributed to this report.
It’s not (only) about you.
Supporting The Times of Israel isn’t a transaction for an online service, like subscribing to Netflix. The ToI Community is for people like you who care about a common good: ensuring that balanced, responsible coverage of Israel continues to be available to millions across the world, for free.
Sure, we’ll remove all ads from your page and you’ll unlock access to some excellent Community-only content. But your support gives you something more profound than that: the pride of joining something that really matters.
Join the Times of Israel Community
Join our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
You appreciate professional journalism
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
You clearly find our careful reporting valuable, during an ongoing war when facts are often distorted and news coverage of Israel often lacks context.
Your support is essential to continue our work. We want to continue delivering the professional journalism you value, even as the demands on our newsroom have grown dramatically since October 7.
So today, please consider joining our reader support group, The Times of Israel Community. For as little as $6 a month you’ll become our partners while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘272776440645465’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);