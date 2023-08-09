





As the calendar approaches mid-August, the Yankees find themselves in an unfamiliar position as American League East afterthoughts. Entering play on Wednesday, the team sits 11 1/2 games behind first-place Baltimore, and is a mere one-half game ahead of the Red Sox for last place. Given that relative underperformance, there’s been rampant speculation among fans about the future of two team leaders: general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone.

Although much is left to unfold in the coming weeks, it seems as though Cashman’s job is already secured for 2024.

According to NJ.com’s Bob Klapisch, Cashman will be retained beyond this season, with a source telling Klapisch that the prospect of owner Hal Steinbrenner firing the longtime GM “isn’t even on the table. It’s not up for discussion.”

Klapisch did not report the same assurances for Boone, with Steinbrenner apparently “deeply frustrated” with the team’s subpar performance this season. Steinbrenner reportedly thinks highly of Boone and has great respect for him, though, so it likely would take a lot to ultimately part ways with him.

Boone is in his sixth season as the Yankees’ skipper and has guided the team to the playoffs in each of the previous five. That run has included two runs to the ALCS, both of which resulted in losses to the Astros.

Cashman has been with the organization since 1986 and rose to the role of GM in ’98 at age 30. In that role, he’s been the architect of four World Series championships, with the team making the postseason in 21 out of 25 years.



