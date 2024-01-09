Reporter reinstated after company fired him for ‘egregious’ stand-up comedy

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

To hear Jad Sleiman tell it, a comedian’s “worst nightmare” is to see their jokes in print. But it happened to him last month, at the end of a nearly year-long battle to get his job back. Sleiman, 34, was working as a reporter at WHYY, a Philadelphia-based NPR member station, last January when he was fired because executives had seen clips of his stand-up, which he said they called “egregious” violations of the outlet’s policies. In a subsequent meeting, WHYY management also described his stand-up content as racist and misogynistic, Sleiman said.

He challenged his termination, and on Dec. 28, an arbitrator decided that Sleiman should be reinstated.

Arbitrator Lawrence Coburn reviewed nine stand-up clips, which had been posted on Sleiman’s social media and that WHYY submitted as evidence to support his firing. Under transcripts of each segment, Coburn gave commentary on them, describing one as “simply funny” and another as “insightful, principled and serious, but not very funny.”

Though grateful for the decision, Sleiman said the document itself looked “absurd, just on its face.”

“You have like two paragraphs of a judge going through in very legalistic terms and breaking down the jokes,” he told The Washington Post. “I mean more than anything, it was very funny and surreal to read that stuff.”

In a statement, a WHYY spokesperson said the station was “reviewing the arbitrator’s decision and will be deciding on the next steps in the near future.”

Stephen Leshinski, executive director of the Philadelphia Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, which represented Sleiman, said in a statement that the union was “extremely gratified” to see the decision.

“We are glad to see this validation of the principles of just cause in the workplace,” Leshinski said.

Sleiman started working at WHYY in 2018 as a reporter for “The Pulse,” a health and science program produced by the station. At the time, he had been performing some musical comedy, but the hobby didn’t become a focus until 2021, when he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a chronic disease of the central nervous system.

After the diagnosis, he received an accommodation to work from home.

Sleiman worried the MS might progress so much that he could no longer play music. So he turned to stand-up comedy — an activity that just required talking and that he could perform sitting down if needed.

He started performing every night, drawing from his experiences being an Arab American, growing up in a Muslim family and serving as a combat correspondent in the U.S. Marine Corps.

“I’m an Arab Muslim from West Virginia, which is kind of an insane combination,” Sleiman said. “For the most part, it’s stories from my life.”

The stand-up routines, some of which he posted to his social media, became a source of joy for Sleiman.

In October 2022, a manager at WHYY came across a clip of one of Sleiman’s performances, kicking off a chain of events that led to his firing.

According to the arbitration document, the manager told another executive that the stand-up performances contained “foul” content and were “inconsistent” with Sleiman’s medical exemption to work from home. Over the next few weeks, the concerns about his comedy were relayed to multiple WHYY executives.

When one of them inquired about why Sleiman was allowed to work from home, his supervisor defended the exemption, saying it was “related to stress that he experienced at the office, and that he did not experience the same stress performing stand-up comedy,” the arbitration document stated. The supervisor emailed Sleiman, giving him a “heads up” that concerns had been raised, the document added.

Two months later, in January 2023, Sleiman was called to a Zoom meeting, where he was fired. He was told he had violated WHYY’s code of conduct, social media policy and values of social responsibility, according to the arbitration document.

“It’s monstrous to be like ‘No, you can’t do that because we don’t like your jokes,’” Sleiman said.

He decided during the termination meeting that he would not “let them do this quietly,” he said.

When Sleiman, his union representative and management did not reach a resolution, his case moved to arbitration.

In his decision last month, Coburn, the arbitrator, said WHYY had violated Sleiman’s due process rights by “failing to get his side of the story” before he was fired. Coburn determined Sleiman should be reinstated and given back pay. Coburn’s decision also requires Sleiman to delete the nine stand-up clips from his social media.

Sleiman described the arbitrator’s decision, which came nearly a year after he was fired, as a victory — but said the situation “should be scary for anyone who values free expression.”