Four New Orleans men’s basketball players who have been suspended since late January are under investigation for possible NCAA violations related to sports gambling, according to multiple reports.

The university’s only public statement about the matter has described the reasons for the suspensions as an unspecified violation of team rules.

James White, Jah Short, Dae Dae Hunter and Jamond Vincent have not played since the Privateers’ loss to Incarnate Word on Jan. 27.

The reasons for their suspensions were first reported in a social media post by college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman.

New Orleans (4-25, 2-16 Southland), has lost all eight games it has played since the suspensions and is scheduled to play next at UT Rio Grande Valley on Saturday.

Multiple gambling industry sources told ESPN’s David Purdum that a betting ring under federal investigation also placed bets on at least two New Orleans men’s basketball games this season. The Dec. 28 game at McNeese State and the Jan. 11 game against Southeastern Louisiana attracted bets from the sportsbook accounts associated with the betting ring, according to the sources. The point spread moved significantly against the Privateers in three other games this season.

ESPN previously reported that the ring also placed bets on games involving Temple, North Carolina A&T, Eastern Michigan and Mississippi Valley State. The bettors also have ties to two NBA betting cases, including one that led to former Toronto Raptor Jontay Porter being banned from the league.

The revelations at New Orleans come days after Fresno State suspended two of its top men’s basketball scorers on Saturday and removed a third player from the team amid reports that the program is the subject of gambling investigations.

There is no known connection between the Fresno State betting investigation and the wider federal probe that has ensnared New Orleans and other college basketball teams, multiple sources familiar with each matter told ESPN.

Fresno State said in a statement that Jalen Weaver and Zaon Collins “are being withheld from competition as the university reviews an eligibility matter,” and provided no further comment. Mykell Robinson, who has not played since Jan. 11, is no longer on the team, sources tell ESPN.

The Fresno Bee initially reported on an internal investigation at Fresno State. School officials then contacted the NCAA, which is also conducting an investigation.

Fresno State (5-23, 1-16 Mountain West) has already broken the school’s single-season record for losses and was trying to snap a nine-game losing streak on Saturday when it faced Air Force. The Bulldogs lost 72-69.

Weaver was averaging 12.5 points and led the team with 4.7 assists. Collins averaged 12.0 points. Robinson was scoring 10.3 points and grabbing 6.2 rebounds.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.