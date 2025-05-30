As the summer begins, we are ramping up our efforts to make sure America’s beaches are safe for swimming. Each year, billions of gallons of sewer overflows and runoff pollution send pathogens into America’s waterways. All too often, that means beaches are closed or swimmers get sick.

Recently, 11 Republican Representatives joined 52 Democrats in a letter urging the House Appropriations Committee to provide robust funding to continue (and hopefully expand) pathogen testing at beaches, under the BEACH Act. Such testing not only gives families real-time data about their favorite beach but also allows our research partners to demonstrate the prevalence of this pollution problem.

Six Republicans signed onto a separate letter calling for continued funding to help communities pay for water infrastructure projects that reduce sewer overflows and runoff pollution. States have told the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that protecting our waters from such pollution will cost $630 billion over the next 20 years.