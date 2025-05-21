Abstract

The reproductive phenology of Himalphalangium spinulatum (Roewer, 1911) (Eupnoi: Phalangiidae), which overwinter as juveniles and mature in early summer, was surveyed at a riparian forest on the Sendai River, Tottori City, Honshu, Japan. Females became adults about 3–4 days earlier than males. The body weight of females and males and the number of mature eggs retained in females were highest at the age about a week after the final molting, suggesting a shorter time is needed to commence mating and oviposition in this species. This might be the reason for the shorter time lag in maturation between females and males in this species compared to other species of protogynous harvestmen.