Republic Wallet is targeted to a global community of over 3 million Republic investors.

Users will access tokenized assets across multiple blockchains, including Ethereum and Avalanche.

The global tokenization market is expected to reach $24 trillion by 2027.

Digital finance firm Republic has officially unveiled its self-custodial multi-chain digital wallet, opening crypto adoption to a global community of over three million customers.

More people looking to access digital assets can now tap into features of the Republic Wallet to buy, store and trade, the firm said in a press release shared with CoinJournal on Thursday.

Other than support for third-party wallets, Republic Wallet’s offers multi-chain capability with initial support for leading blockchains such as Ethereum, Avalanche, and Algorand. The wallet also plans to add Bitcoin and Polygon among others.

The wallet’s security has been tested and audited by Quantstamp. Meanwhile, integration of multi-party computation is aimed at providing an extra layer of protection for users.

Bringing benefits of tokenization to the global community

Also key to the launch is the wallet’s potential to bring the benefits of tokenization to the global community, catering to retail investors interested in tokenized securities and real-world assets among other offerings.

Andrew Durgee, the head of Republic Crypto, commented:

“For millions of global retail investors, investing in private assets like startups, real estate, and fine art is opaque, highly illiquid, and mostly inaccessible. Tokenization solves all of these problems. It’s why we built Republic Wallet, a multisig, multi-chain digital wallet designed for a future where most private assets are tokenized.”

Over 5,000 holders of Republic’s digital security ( Republic Note ), will be the first to use the new wallet to receive, transfer and manage crypto assets. Availability will expand to more users, who will also earn passive income by staking rewards. Investors will also be able to trade private assets directly from their wallet.