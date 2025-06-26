NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

North Central Florida U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack shared on social media Wednesday night that her office was evacuated following death threats against her, her family and her staff.

The Congresswoman alleges she has been a repeat victim of the threats following an exclusive with the Wall Street Journal in which she spoke about an expelled pregnancy in May of last year, according to a post on social media platform X.

“These threats erupted after the Wall Street Journal reported on my life-threatening ectopic pregnancy—a nonviable pregnancy with no heartbeat. Since then, we’ve received thousands of hate-filled messages and dozens of credible threats from pro-abortion activists, which law enforcement is actively investigating,” Rep. Cammack’s Press Office posted.

Cammock’s ectopic pregnancy occurred shortly after the state’s heartbeat law went into effect. Cammock noted the threats came after the publication of the WSJ interview – which noted that the lawmaker, who is against abortion, supports exceptions for rape and incest and instances in which the mother’s life is at risk.

“To those spreading misinformation: I did not vote for Florida’s heartbeat law; I serve in the U.S. House of Representatives, not the Florida Legislature,” Cammack wrote on X. “Let me be clear: I will not be intimidated. I won’t back down in the fight for women and families. Ensuring women have the resources and care they deserve is critical. We need real conversations about maternal healthcare in America—conversations based on truth, not fear.”

In her post, Cammack included photos displaying the types of harassment she has received.

The congresswoman said during the WSJ interview that she had an ectopic pregnancy and that after speaking with medical professionals she had initially refused to terminate her pregnancy. She says she had fears that she would be violating state law due to the fact she was five weeks along at the time of the termination.

Although the nature of her condition was considered fatal, she was still afraid, she said, and blames pro-choice messaging.

“It was absolute fearmongering at its worst,” she told the publication. “There will be some comments like, ‘Well, thank God we have abortion services,’ even though what I went through wasn’t an abortion.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to Cammack’s office for comment.