Senators Lisa Murkowski (AK), John Curtis (UT), Thom Tillis (NC), and Jerry Moran (KS) penned a letter to Majority leader John Thune (SD) to ask to preserve clean energy tax credits. This letter comes on the heels of a similar letter signed by 21 Republicans in the lower chamber.

In 2023, 3.4 million Americans took advantage of tax credits for energy efficiency and renewable energy. Americans are going solar, taking advantage of new efficient technology like heat pumps and electric vehicles to save on gas, free themselves from utility bills and live more sustainably.

“Americans want to power their homes with clean energy, but upfront costs can be an obstacle,” said Lisa Frank, Executive Director at Environment America. “These senators deserve our thanks for supporting policies that make it easier for more families to put solar panels on their roofs and cut energy waste.”

You can show your members of Congress that you support tax credits that help more Americans choose clean energy by taking action below.