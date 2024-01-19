“Republicans are quickly falling in line behind former President Donald Trump’s bid for a return to the White House, signaling a growing consensus that his nomination is all but inevitable,” NBC News reports.

“Brad Todd, a Republican strategist who is not working for a presidential campaign, attributed the gusher of support for Trump to two key factors: the work Trump and his operation — including top aides Susie Wiles, Chris LaCivita and Brian Jack — have put into wooing endorsements, and a dawning realization that the former president is on the precipice of locking up his third straight nomination.”

Said Todd: “Everybody senses that an endorsement only helps him now. They want to do it when they are adding value, as opposed to when it’s meaningless. After South Carolina it will be meaningless if he wins New Hampshire.”

