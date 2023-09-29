Punchbowl News: “Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who lost a floor vote today on a stopgap funding bill, said just 36 hours before the government shuts down that Republicans have four options to resolve the crisis.”

“They can pass a Republican-penned funding bill. They can “dare Democrats” to vote against a clean CR with disaster relief – buying time to pass more spending bills. They can pass a Senate-approved CR, which will likely include Ukraine aid, disaster relief and potentially some border-security funding – if and when that’s passed (See below.) Or they could shut the government down.”

“It seems quite clear to us that Republicans are going to shut the government down. So Option 4.”

Save to Favorites