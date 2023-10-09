Powder XRD patterns of 1 (a) and 2 (b). Credit: Small (2023). DOI: 10.1002/smll.202305711



An ideal infrared (IR) nonlinear optical (NLO) crystal must have the advantages of a wide transmittance range, impressive laser-induced damage threshold (LIDT), sufficient birefringence index, bulk single-crystal form, and physicochemical stability.

However, there is often a trade-off between a strong NLO coefficient and a wide band gap toward high LIDT, making it challenging to achieve both properties in a single material.

Recently, a research group led by Prof. Guo Guocong from the Fujian Institute of Research on the Structure of Matter, Chinese Academy of Sciences, reported two novel non-centrosymmetric chalcogenides: M[M 4 Cl][Ga 11 S 20 ] (M = A/Ba, A = K, Rb) as excellent nonlinear optical crystals.

The study was published in Small on Sept. 11.

M[M 4 Cl][Ga 11 S 20 ] (M = A/Ba, A = K, Rb) represent the first examples achieved by a cationic substitution strategy, resulting in salt-inclusion chalcogenides with diamond-like anionic frameworks.

The researchers used to consider typical diamond-like chalcogenides as promising candidates for IR NLO materials; however, they often exhibit limited LIDTs due to their narrow band gaps.

In this study, the researchers employed an unconventional cationic substitution strategy, [[SZn 4 ]S 12 + [S 4 Zn 13 ]S 24 + 11ZnS 4 => MS 12 + [M 4 Cl]S 24 + 11GaS 4 ], to create two novel salt-inclusion sulfides, M[M 4 Cl][Ga 11 S 20 ] (M = A/Ba, A = K, Rb). As anticipated, the introduction of mixed cations in the GaS 4 anionic frameworks resulted in wide band gaps (3.04 and 3.01 eV) and improved high LIDTs (9.4 and 10.3 × AgGaS 2 @1.06 μm).

Furthermore, the researchers found that the ordered arrangement of tetrahedral GaS 4 units favored strong second-harmonic generation intensities (0.84 and 0.78 × AgGaS 2 @2.9 μm).

This study is an example of employing a cationic substitution strategy based on diamond-like structures to create high-performance NLO materials.

More information:

Xiao‐Yu Lou et al, Excellent Nonlinear Optical M[M4Cl][Ga11S20] (M = A/Ba, A = K, Rb) Achieved by Unusual Cationic Substitution Strategy, Small (2023). DOI: 10.1002/smll.202305711 Journal information:

Small







Provided by

Chinese Academy of Sciences





