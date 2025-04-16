Researchers attach sensors to patient Aimee Kain’s head to monitor her brain activity before and after the eight-week dance therapy program for neuropathy. Credit: The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center



Adapted Argentine tango dance therapy is helping some breast cancer survivors regain natural balance and sensation after experiencing neuropathy, a common side effect of chemotherapy treatment. Expansion of a new clinical study will look further at how this musical movement intervention can “rewire” the brain to improve function after chemotherapy-related nerve changes.

Lise Worthen-Chaudhari, Ph.D. a scientist with The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center–Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC–James) and The Ohio State University College of Medicine Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation is leading the study, which explores how dance and music help the body “relearn” to feel sensation and overcome nerve damage. This approach combines the fun of adapted Argentine tango with scientific techniques to help survivors regain their balance, gait and foot/hand sensation.

Neuropathy affects the nerves in the hands and feet, causing numbness, burning and loss of feeling. This condition increases the risk of falls, making everyday activities challenging for up to 80% of cancer survivors who have been treated with taxane-based chemotherapies. Worthen-Chaudhari notes that while this new dance therapy is lifesaving for many, it also improves quality of life by relieving nerve neuropathy.

“In essence, this work is about helping survivors reclaim their lives and thrive, rather than just survive. It’s about providing them with a fun and effective way to improve their sensory motor skills and reduce the fear of falling, ultimately enhancing their overall well-being,” said Worthen-Chaudhari.













Adapted Argentine tango dance therapy is helping some breast cancer survivors regain natural balance and sensation after experiencing neuropathy, a common side effect of chemotherapy treatment. Expansion of a new clinical study will look further at how this musical movement intervention can “rewire” the brain to improve function after chemotherapy-related nerve changes. Credit: The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center

Importance of ‘dual-task’ functioning

In 2024, Worthen-Chaudhari and colleagues reported study pilot data showing that, among survivors of breast cancer with neuropathy, small doses of social dance improved dual-task function compared to larger doses of home exercise, possibly due to differences in cognitive engagement.

Through an expanded five-year study, Worthen-Chaudhari and her colleagues expect to recruit 140 breast cancer survivors treated at the OSUCCC–James and Yale University. The study will focus on measuring dual task performance, which is the ability to move and think at the same time. This is important for daily activities like walking and interacting with loved ones. The research aims to see if the benefits of tango therapy can be sustained over time and if the therapy can improve both movement and cognitive functions.

“This brain-body connection improves coordination and reduces the risk of falls. Our pilot study data showed that as little as 20 minutes of social dance a few times a week could start to rewire the neuropathways that have been impacted by cancer treatment,” said Worthen-Chaudhari, noting that this work could have benefits for people with other conditions that impact balance or feeling in the feet, including diabetes, dementia, neurodegenerative diseases and general aging.

Lise Worthen-Chaudhari (right) teaches Aimee Kain (left) the adapted Argentine tango, a version designed to protect patients with neuropathy and prevent them from falling while dancing. Credit: The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center



Why adapted Argentine tango?

Exercise is a way to increase blood flow to damaged nerve tissue, but long-term commitment to the intervention is a challenge.

The rhythm of Argentine tango, which is about 120 beats per minute, helps activate a neural phenomenon called entrainment (coordination of rhythms) where two or more oscillating systems (like brainwaves or behaviors) align. This is where the concept of dual-task functioning comes into play. The music cues nerve firing in the brain for body movement. Pilot data shows that this repetitive, slow music and walking dance help remap nerves damaged by chemotherapy.

Willingness to consistently participate in therapy is a hurdle, so making the work “fun” and social was a key driver of compliance in their pilot study, Worthen-Chaudhari noted.

“It’s really exciting to see that this type of therapy not only helps survivors feel better, but it also improves their overall function and quality of life,” she said.

More information:

Lise C. Worthen-Chaudhari et al, Neurologic dance training and home exercise improve motor-cognitive dual-task function similarly, but through potentially different mechanisms, among breast cancer survivors with chemotherapy-induced neuropathy: Initial results of a randomized, controlled clinical trial, Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease (2024). DOI: 10.1177/13872877241291440 The research team is recruiting breast cancer survivors who have neuropathy due to chemotherapy. If you are interested in participating in this study, call 1-800-293-5066 or visit cancer.osu.edu.



Provided byOhio State University Medical Center