Like another great TV series once said, “all of this has happened before and all of it will happen again.” Rather than regarding that declaration as a cynical comment on of human frailty, Reservation Dogs celebrated it. Aho there young warrior, do not despair! All of the things that trouble you now have troubled someone else before. And you can talk to that person right now. That’s why we built this whole community thing in the first place.

That appreciation of intergenerational support and cooperation comes to a head in “Dig,” the utterly beautiful and affecting final episode of the show. From the installment’s very first scene, “Dig” is laser focused on proving once and for all that no one can do it alone. It’s certainly a strategically smart decision to open the episode with Hokti Jackson, the character played by Lily Gladstone (who is about to become one of the most famous actors in the world when Killers of the Flower Moon premieres). But it’s also a creatively sound one.

Like she did in season 2 episode 9, Willie Jack pays a visit to her aunt Hokti (who was also her friend Daniel’s mother before he died) in prison to achieve some piece of mind. Back then she wanted advice on how to deal with the apparent fracture of her friend group. Now, however, she needs direction. Community medicine man and Willie Jack’s mentor Old Man Fixico (Richard Ray Whitman) has passed away. Fixico’s passing leaves the reservation without a healer as Willie Jack believes she didn’t receive the right lessons from the man to continue in his stead.

Hokti, guided by her ancestor Gram, knows that this is not true. Willie Jack got what she needed from Fixico because everyone did. We always do from the ones we love. Using a bag of Flaming Flamers as a visual aid, Hokti demonstrates how we all inherit a piece from those whose lives we touch. Though Fixico’s “bag” may now be empty, the little chips of his soul live on in everyone else.

“And some day, you’ll do it for me when I go. And then someone’ll do it for you when you go. And we’ll all carry it on. All of us. We keep going,” Hokti says.

If there’s a more succinct definition of community, I have yet to hear it. “All of us. We keep going.” The definition is even enriched by Hokti’s use of something relatively crude like a flaming hot potato chip. One of Reservation Dogs‘ best features is its ability to blend the mundane with the profound. The flat planes of Oklahoma are so still and pristine that they look like something out of the heavens themselves. And yet, those planes are dotted with the vulgar machinations of mass produced capitalism like Flaming Flamer trucks and Sonic Drive-Ins. Rather than rejecting that part of the environment, the people of Reservation Dogs embrace it. Sonic tots might as well be mana. Here, Hokti uses potato chips as essentially a sacrament.