The Reservation Dogs Season 3 Episode 4 release date & time has been revealed already. Its upcoming episode will stream on Hulu. The fourth episode, titled “Friday,” will showcase the Rez Dogs paying the price for finally going to California.

Here’s when the next episode is coming out.

The Reservation Dogs Season 3 Episode 4 release date is Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

The Reservation Dogs Season 3 Episode 4 release time in the US is:

12:00 a.m. PT

2:00 a.m. CT

3:00 a.m. ET

Where to Watch Reservation Dogs Season 3 Episode 4?

Viewers can stream the upcoming episode of Reservation Dogs Season 3 on Hulu.

You might want to select one of the following Hulu subscription packages and view the episode above along with several other shows on the streaming service:

A Hulu FX plan with Live TV costs $62.99 per year (Highly Discounted Price)

A Hulu FX plan without ads costs $14.99 per month.

A Hulu FX plan with ads costs $7.99 per month.

Season 3 will be the final season of the Taika Waititi co-created series. It began with a double-episode premiere on August 2, 2023, and will feature 10 episodes in total. The finale is set to arrive on September 27, 2023.

It centers on four Native American teenagers who reside in a community in Oklahoma. They spend every day of their lives doing bizarre crimes while fantasizing about moving to California to fulfill their late friend Daniel’s wish. The cast of Reservation Dogs features D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Lane Factor, Zahn McClarnon, Gary Farmer, Dallas Goldtooth, and Paulina Alexis.

The official synopsis of the series reads:

“This comedy follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious, and faraway land of California.”

For more FX updates, check out why It’s Always Sunny In Philadephia is interesting to Glenn Howerton. Also, check out Timothy Olyphant’s comments on working with his daughter on Justified City: Primeval.