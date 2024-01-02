Subscribe Now: Apple Podcasts / Spotify / Google Podcasts / PlayerFM

Joe Davis, Vanguard’s Chief Global Economist, explains why the return of “Sound Money”, with interest rates higher than the rate of inflation, will be good news for long-term investors, but will mean more muted returns for stocks than the past ten years. Plus, why he fears the Fed may cut too soon in 2024, bringing back memories of 1967. And, 2023 delivered some banner returns for certain stocks across sectors. Is this the beginning of new leadership in the stock market, or were those just last year’s charms?

