There have been 4K versions of the Resident Evil saga before, but like all the best Umbrella plans, why not do the same thing again in shiny new packaging?
That’s why we have a shiny new Resident Evil 4K Collection that brings all six films to a 4K UHD disc and features a SteelBook case with a whole lotta Alice on it and individual SteelBooks for the six films.
You can purchase the Resident Evil 4K SteelBook Collection on November 21, 2023 for around $230.99. Here’s what it contains.
Resident Evil 4K Collection Details
RESIDENT EVIL
A special military unit fights a powerful, out-of-control supercomputer and hundreds of scientists who have mutated into flesh-eating creatures after a laboratory accident.
- Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision
- Dolby Atmos + 5.1 audio
- Special Feature:
- Theatrical Trailer
- Feature presented in High Definition
- 5.1 audio
- Special Features:
- Cast and Filmmakers’ Commentary
- Visual Effects Commentary
- Alternate Ending with Director Paul W.S. Anderson’s Video Introduction
- 12 Featurettes
- “My Plague” Music Video by Slipknot
RESIDENT EVIL: APOCALYPSE
Alice is back and forced to face off against an unstoppable, bio-engineered killing machine in the action-packed sequel to the sci-fi smash hit.
- Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision
- Dolby Atmos + 5.1 audio
- Special Features:
- Theatrical and Extended Cuts of the Film
- Theatrical Trailers
- Feature presented in High Definition
- 5.1 audio
- Special Features:
- Filmmaker Commentary
- Cast Commentary
- Writer / Producer Commentary
- Deleted Scenes
- “Game Over: Resident Evil Reanimated” Documentary
- “Corporate Malfeasance” Featurette
- “Game Babes” Featurette
- “Symphony of Evil” Featurette
RESIDENT EVIL: EXTINCTION
Survivors of the Raccoon City catastrophe travel across the Nevada desert, hoping to make it to Alaska. Alice joins the caravan and their fight against the evil Umbrella Corp.
- Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision
- Dolby Atmos + 5.1 audio
- Special Features:
- Resident Road Map: Reflections on the Future of the Series
- Theatrical Trailers
- Feature presented in High Definition
- 5.1 audio
- Special Features:
- “Under the Umbrella” Picture-in-Picture
- Filmmaker Commentary
- Deleted Scenes
- 4 Featurettes
RESIDENT EVIL: AFTERLIFE
In a world ravaged by a virus infection, turning its victims into the Undead, Alice continues on her journey to find survivors and lead them to safety.
- Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision
- Dolby Atmos + 5.1 audio
- Special Features:
- Alice Activated
- Theatrical Trailers
- Feature presented in High Definition
- 5.1 audio
- Special Features:
- “Undead Vision” Picture-in-Picture
- Filmmaker Commentary
- Deleted and Extended Scenes
- Outtakes
- 7 Featurettes
RESIDENT EVIL: RETRIBUTION
Headed for extinction, the human race has just one hope: Alice. She’s on a mission, fighting her way through cities and across continents, all inside Umbrella’s prime research facility.
- Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision
- Dolby Atmos + 5.1 audio
- Special Features:
- Evil Goes Global
- Undead Retribution
- Theatrical TrailersFeature presented in High Definition
- 5.1 audio
- Special Features:
- Director and Cast Commentary
- Filmmaker Commentary
- Deleted and Extended Scenes
- Outtakes
- Project Alice: The Interactive Database
- 8 Featurettes
RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER
Alice returns to The Hive in Raccoon City, where Umbrella Corp gathers forces for a final strike against the remaining survivors.
- Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision
- Dolby Atmos + 7.1 audio
- Special Features:
- NEWLY ADDED: Directing The Final Chapter
- NEWLY ADDED: Rola as Cobalt
- NEWLY ADDED: From Saints to Sinners
- NEWLY ADDED: From Script to Screen: The Making of Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
- Maximum Carnage: Best Kills
- Creature Chronology
- Theatrical Trailers
- Feature presented in High Definition
- 7.1 audio.
- Special Features:
- Retaliation Mode with Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich
- 3 Featurettes