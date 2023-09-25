There have been 4K versions of the Resident Evil saga before, but like all the best Umbrella plans, why not do the same thing again in shiny new packaging?

That’s why we have a shiny new Resident Evil 4K Collection that brings all six films to a 4K UHD disc and features a SteelBook case with a whole lotta Alice on it and individual SteelBooks for the six films.

You can purchase the Resident Evil 4K SteelBook Collection on November 21, 2023 for around $230.99. Here’s what it contains.

Resident Evil 4K Collection Details

RESIDENT EVIL

A special military unit fights a powerful, out-of-control supercomputer and hundreds of scientists who have mutated into flesh-eating creatures after a laboratory accident.

Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision

Dolby Atmos + 5.1 audio

Special Feature:

Theatrical Trailer

Feature presented in High Definition

5.1 audio

Special Features:

Cast and Filmmakers’ Commentary

Visual Effects Commentary

Alternate Ending with Director Paul W.S. Anderson’s Video Introduction

12 Featurettes

“My Plague” Music Video by Slipknot

RESIDENT EVIL: APOCALYPSE

Alice is back and forced to face off against an unstoppable, bio-engineered killing machine in the action-packed sequel to the sci-fi smash hit.

Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision

Dolby Atmos + 5.1 audio

Special Features:

Theatrical and Extended Cuts of the Film

Theatrical Trailers

Feature presented in High Definition

5.1 audio

Special Features:

Filmmaker Commentary

Cast Commentary

Writer / Producer Commentary

Deleted Scenes

“Game Over: Resident Evil Reanimated” Documentary

“Corporate Malfeasance” Featurette

“Game Babes” Featurette

“Symphony of Evil” Featurette

RESIDENT EVIL: EXTINCTION

Survivors of the Raccoon City catastrophe travel across the Nevada desert, hoping to make it to Alaska. Alice joins the caravan and their fight against the evil Umbrella Corp.

Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision

Dolby Atmos + 5.1 audio

Special Features:

Resident Road Map: Reflections on the Future of the Series

Theatrical Trailers

Feature presented in High Definition

5.1 audio

Special Features:

“Under the Umbrella” Picture-in-Picture

Filmmaker Commentary

Deleted Scenes

4 Featurettes

RESIDENT EVIL: AFTERLIFE

In a world ravaged by a virus infection, turning its victims into the Undead, Alice continues on her journey to find survivors and lead them to safety.

Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision

Dolby Atmos + 5.1 audio

Special Features:

Alice Activated

Theatrical Trailers

Feature presented in High Definition

5.1 audio

Special Features:

“Undead Vision” Picture-in-Picture

Filmmaker Commentary

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Outtakes

7 Featurettes

RESIDENT EVIL: RETRIBUTION

Headed for extinction, the human race has just one hope: Alice. She’s on a mission, fighting her way through cities and across continents, all inside Umbrella’s prime research facility.

Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision

Dolby Atmos + 5.1 audio

Special Features:

Evil Goes Global

Undead Retribution

Theatrical TrailersFeature presented in High Definition

5.1 audio

Special Features:

Director and Cast Commentary

Filmmaker Commentary

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Outtakes

Project Alice: The Interactive Database

8 Featurettes

RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER

Alice returns to The Hive in Raccoon City, where Umbrella Corp gathers forces for a final strike against the remaining survivors.