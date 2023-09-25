



Capcom quietly revealed an October 30th release date for Resident Evil Village on a page for the iOS and iPadOS versions of Village and the Resident Evil 4 remake. Resident Evil 4 remains listed as “available 2023.” Capcom doesn’t list any prices, but for reference, the macOS version of the game is $29.99 on the Apple App Store. Yesterday, Gematsu reported that Capcom had announced the same release date for the port in Japan.

Capcom hasn’t formally announced the release date for the US version of Village outside of the page linked above. We’ve reached out to the company to confirm the release date is as listed on its site.

Resident Evil Village for iOS and iPadOS appears to have a release date. Screenshot: Wes Davis / The Verge

In a peek at Village running on the iPhone 15 Pro last week, the game appeared to legitimately run on par with what you’d expect from high-end dedicated portable gaming hardware like the Steam Deck. The games will be compatible with iPads powered by M1 and M2 chips. However, it will only run on the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, so you’ll need to upgrade to Apple’s titanium-edged phone if you want to see the scary, tall vampire lady running natively on your iPhone.

Capcom’s latest entry in its ongoing series of survival horror games was a big part of Apple’s iPhone 15 event, along with the Resident Evil 4 remake, Death Stranding, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and The Division Resurgence. Apple used the games to show off the capability of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max phones’ new 6-core GPU.





