University of Tennessee assistant professor Fei Wang. Credit: University of Tennessee



University of Tennessee assistant professor Dr. Fei Wang’s latest research, published in Research on Aging, uncovers how resilience plays a key role in shaping mental health outcomes among U.S. caregivers—especially distinguishing between those caring for individuals with dementia vs. non-dementia. The study also highlights how perceived gains from caregiving can enhance caregiver well-being.

Caregivers of older adults with dementia generally report poorer mental health than those caring for other chronic conditions. Research indicates that coping resources such as resilience and perceived gains can improve mental health. This study examined the indirect effects of dementia caregiving status on mental health through coping resources.

Participants were 2,242 caregivers of Medicare enrollees aged 65 and older from the 2017 National Study of Caregiving. Path analysis was conducted to examine the study aim. Dementia caregiving was associated with higher levels of resilience, which in turn, was associated with reduced psychological distress and increased psychological well-being.

Perceived gains were negatively associated with psychological distress and positively associated with psychological well-being. The study highlighted resilience as a mechanism underlying differential mental health outcomes between dementia and non-dementia caregivers, as well as the role of perceived gains in enhancing well-being. Interventions should promote resilience and help caregivers recognize caregiving gains.

Dr. Wang co-authored the paper with Ph.D. graduate Dr. Namrata Mukherjee, and collaborators from Nursing at Case Western Reserve University and Social Work at the University of Alabama and Eastern Michigan University.

More information:

Fei Wang et al, Examining the Indirect Effect of Dementia Caregiving Status on Mental Health Through Coping Resources, Research on Aging (2025). DOI: 10.1177/01640275251340031



University of Tennessee at Knoxville





Provided byUniversity of Tennessee at Knoxville