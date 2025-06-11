Media Contacts
Mark Morgenstein
Director of Media Relations, The Public Interest Network
[email protected]
Kelsey Lamp
Director, Protect Our Oceans Campaign, Environment America Research & Policy Center
Lisa Frank
Executive Director, Environment America Research & Policy Center; Vice President and D.C. Director, The Public Interest Network
Relevant content and interview opportunities from France
NICE, France — France and Costa Rica are co-hosting the 2025 UN Ocean Conference in this city on the Mediterranean Coast from June 9 to 13. The UN says the theme is “Accelerating action and mobilizing all actors to conserve and sustainably use the ocean.” Environment America Research & Policy Center’s Protect Our Oceans Campaign Director Kelsey Lamp and Environment California Research & Policy Center’s State Director Laura Deehan are among thousands of attendees representing NGOs, governments, businesses and academia, all of whom, like all living things, have a stake in ocean sustainability.
If something discussed in Nice affects your audience, Kelsey or Laura may be able to provide you with more details and context from the conference.
For phone or on-camera interviews, subject to their conference schedules in France:
Kelsey Lamp, [email protected], directs Environment America Research & Policy Center’s national campaigns to protect our oceans. She and her team recently unveiled a fun, interactive map showing which whales live near you, their populations and how endangered (or not) they are. She’s also co-authored reports about oceans including We don’t need deep sea mining, New Life for the Ocean and Offshore Drilling, Onshore Damage.
Laura Deehan, [email protected], directs Environment California Research & Policy Center’s work to tackle global warming, protect the ocean, and stand up for clean air, clean water and open spaces. Under Laura’s leadership, Environment California has been a key player in strengthening and expanding protections for California’s network of marine protected areas (MPAs). She has extensive media experience, and the San Diego Union-Tribune and CALMATTERS published her op-eds after the October 2021 Huntington Beach oil spill.