Every November, American citizens head to the polls to elect, or reelect, government representatives at the local, state, and federal levels. While the act of voting may seem pretty straightforward, the history behind America’s democratic process and how the government works is complex.

Whether you’re looking for Election Day activities for Kindergarteners or teaching a politics unit to your high school social studies class, use these activities and lessons to teach your students about voting, elections, and the government. From interactive note-taking activities to units, there are plenty of creative ways to teach students about these important topics and to help them become active and engaged citizens in the future.

Election Activities and Lessons for Your Classroom

Voting and elections are an essential part of American democracy. Check out these lessons and activities to help students understand the history and the fundamentals of the election process.

Election Printables by Education with an Apron

Grades: K-2

All About Voting (TEKS & CCSS Aligned) by Happy Days in First Grade

Grades: 1-3

Voting and Elections Unit Election by Tied 2 Teaching

Grades: 2-4

Presidential Elections Process | Road to the White House | Electoral College by Shelly Rees

Grades: 4-7

Midterm Elections English Lesson and Student Activities by English with Ease

Grades: 6-12

Voting Behavior Interactive Note-taking Activities by Apples and Bananas Education

Grades: 9-12

Political Party Platforms Candidate Project | Voting Mock Election Day Activity by Let’s Cultivate Greatness

Grades: 9-12

Civics Activities and Lessons for Your Classroom

Teach your students about how our government works, and answer any questions they may have about the role of each government branch and the U.S. Constitution with these activities and lessons.

3 Branches of Government Activity | Interactive Notebook | Google Slides by Sailing into Second

Grades: 2-4

US Constitution Activity Constitution Detectives by Wise Guys

Grades: 5-7

Branches of Government by To the Square Inch- Kate Bing Coners

Grades: 5-7

The Three Branches Lesson: Separation of Powers and Montesquieu by Ms Social Studies Teacher

Grades: 5-12

Browse resources on TPT for more activities and lesson plans to teach your students about voting, elections, and the government.

This blog post, originally published in 2020, has been updated for 2023.