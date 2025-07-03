Statement by Tim Gray, Executive Director

Toronto | Traditional territories of the Mississaugas of the Credit, the Anishinaabeg, the Haudenosaunee, and the Wendat – Prime Minister Carney should clearly and publicly reject the request by Alberta and Ontario to scrap many of Canada’s environmental safeguards. The letter from Alberta Minister of the Environment Rebecca Schulz and Ontario Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks Todd McCarthy constitutes a direct challenge to Canada’s climate obligations, environmental protections, and the well-being of future generations.

Prime Minister Carney campaigned on the promise that his government would pursue emissions reductions and maintain Canada’s international climate and biodiversity protection obligations. Canadians voted for Prime Minister Carney to lead them to prosperity, not follow the Trump-esque removal of climate and environmental protections demanded by the Premiers of Alberta and Ontario.

Canada has a choice between following the path towards developing a cleaner energy system and the economic prosperity it can bring or going backwards, on a path where oil companies and urban sprawl promoters trap us in a system of declining prosperity and environmental collapse.

The consequences of caving to the regressive demands of these two provinces would be severe for Canadians. Climate change and biodiversity loss are wreaking havoc across Canada, with wildfires forcing tens of thousands from their homes and drought creating an agricultural crisis in parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

We strongly urge Minister Dabrusin and Prime Minister Carney to stand firm and make it clear to Premiers Smith and Ford that their demands are a non-starter. To renege on our obligations to protect species and address the climate crisis would not only violate our obligations under international agreements, but put us out of step with Europe, South America and Asia’s transition to a renewable economy.

Background:

Alberta and Ontario ministers of the Environment sent a letter to Minister Dabrusin, demanding the repeal, gutting, and/or delay of key federal laws that protect endangered species, regulate greenhouse gas emissions, and provide oversight of large-scale projects. The letter can be read here.

Recent polling shows that that 65 per cent per cent of Canadians cite Canada’s vast landscapes, pristine wilderness, and dedication to environmental conservation as the top-rated aspect of their national identity. See data here.

