We are delighted to announce the results of our latest photo competition.
Jess Findlay wins First Prize with his outstanding image ‘Female Great Grey Owl (Strix Nebulosa) Comforts One of Her Three Chicks‘ . Steve Wagner wins Second Prize with his inspirational image ‘Leopard Eyes‘ . Third Prize goes to David Taylorr with ‘Torresian Kingfisher Serenity’.
Please give kudos to the photographers by leaving comments at the bottom of this page.
See detailed results below:
(click on thumbnails for slideshow).
Jess Findlay83 votes (9.47%)
David Taylor59 votes (6.74%)
Glenn Bartley51 votes (5.82%)
Jess Findlay49 votes (5.59%)
Alan Murphy44 votes (5.02%)
Alan Murphy34 votes (3.88%)
Jess Findlay32 votes (3.65%)
LoriC23 votes (2.63%)
Alan Murphy22 votes (2.51%)
The next competition starts on 31 March 2025
Winning photos will be featured on our banner
Conditions of Entry
- You have read and agree to the Terms of Service.
- You confirm that the photo copyright belongs to you.
- The photo title and descriptive fields must be completed.
- Photos in frames or with colored borders are not allowed.
- Photos of pets, captive or domestic animals are not allowed.
- Contestants can vote for their own photos but ONLY ONCE!
- Photos of paintings or drawings of wild animals are not allowed.
- Photos not in accordance with conditions of use may be excluded.
- Winning photos will also be featured on our blog’s rotating banner.
- Use of social media to manipulate or influence voting is not allowed.
- Images should not be duplicated by uploading into more than one gallery.
- Composite photos created by superimposing two or more separate photos not allowed.
(function(d, s, id) {
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) return;
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.8&appId=117160911789807”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));