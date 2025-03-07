We are delighted to announce the results of our latest photo competition.

Jess Findlay wins First Prize with his outstanding image ‘Female Great Grey Owl (Strix Nebulosa) Comforts One of Her Three Chicks‘ . Steve Wagner wins Second Prize with his inspirational image ‘Leopard Eyes‘ . Third Prize goes to David Taylorr with ‘Torresian Kingfisher Serenity’.

See detailed results below:

Female Great Grey Owl (Strix Nebulosa) Comforts One of Her Three Chicks

Jess Findlay 83 votes (9.47%)





Love Ya Dad! Cub with Pride Male

David Taylor 59 votes (6.74%)





White-throated Mountain-gem (Lampornis Castaneoventris)

Glenn Bartley 51 votes (5.82%)

Resplendent Quetzal at Rest on a Limb Adorned with Orchids

Jess Findlay 49 votes (5.59%)





The South Texas Cardinals Are Just Stunning. Here’s One Eating a Yaupon Holly Berry

Alan Murphy 44 votes (5.02%)





Western Grebe Feeding a Young Grebe

Alan Murphy 34 votes (3.88%)

A Boorish Gang of Peruvian Pelicans Queues up Next to a Waterfront Fish Market

Jess Findlay 32 votes (3.65%)

Petter’s Sportive Lemur in Repose

LoriC 23 votes (2.63%)





A Singing Black-tailed Gnatcatcher on Aloe Vera

Alan Murphy 22 votes (2.51%)





The next competition starts on 31 March 2025

Winning photos will be featured on our banner

