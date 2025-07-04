We are delighted to announce the results of our latest photo competition.

Alan Murphy wins First Prize with his outstanding image ‘Sea Otter Pup‘. Alan Murphy wins Second Prize with his inspirational image ‘A Curious Bald Eagle Checks Out the Cameras‘ . Third Prize goes to Glenn Bartley with ‘Glistening-green Tanager (Chlorochrysa Phoenicotis)’.

See detailed results below:

A Curious Bald Eagle Checks Out the Cameras

Alan Murphy 71 votes (8.7%)

Glistening-green Tanager (Chlorochrysa Phoenicotis)

Glenn Bartley 61 votes (7.48%)





Hoffmann’s Woodpecker

ChrisB 45 votes (5.51%)





Andean Cock of the Rock (Rupicola Peruviana)

Glenn Bartley 40 votes (4.9%)

Flying Buddies – Razorbill + Atlantic Puffin

ChrisB 39 votes (4.78%)







Golden-plumed Parakeet (Leptosittaca Branickii)

Glenn Bartley 32 votes (3.92%)







Blue Jay Ready for Takeoff

ChrisB 24 votes (2.94%)

The next competition starts on 31 July 2025

Winning photos will be featured on our banner

