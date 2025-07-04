We are delighted to announce the results of our latest photo competition.
Alan Murphy wins First Prize with his outstanding image ‘Sea Otter Pup‘. Alan Murphy wins Second Prize with his inspirational image ‘A Curious Bald Eagle Checks Out the Cameras‘ . Third Prize goes to Glenn Bartley with ‘Glistening-green Tanager (Chlorochrysa Phoenicotis)’.
See detailed results below:
Alan Murphy71 votes (8.7%)
Glenn Bartley61 votes (7.48%)
ChrisB45 votes (5.51%)
Glenn Bartley40 votes (4.9%)
ChrisB39 votes (4.78%)
Glenn Bartley32 votes (3.92%)
ChrisB24 votes (2.94%)
The next competition starts on 31 July 2025
Conditions of Entry
- You have read and agree to the Terms of Service.
- You confirm that the photo copyright belongs to you.
- The photo title and descriptive fields must be completed.
- Photos in frames or with colored borders are not allowed.
- Photos of pets, captive or domestic animals are not allowed.
- Contestants can vote for their own photos but ONLY ONCE!
- Photos of paintings or drawings of wild animals are not allowed.
- Photos not in accordance with conditions of use may be excluded.
- Winning photos will also be featured on our blog’s rotating banner.
- Use of social media to manipulate or influence voting is not allowed.
- Images should not be duplicated by uploading into more than one gallery.
- Composite photos created by superimposing two or more separate photos not allowed.
