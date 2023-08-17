Retirees in the UK can expect an 8% increase in their pensions next year, as Chancellor Rishi Sunak reaffirms his commitment to the ‘triple lock’ policy.

This policy dictates that the state pension rises each April by the highest of three factors: average earnings, prices, or 2.5%. Despite a dip in the headline Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rate last month, pensioners are still set to receive a larger increase due to significant growth in employees’ average total pay.

The ‘triple lock’ policy, a key component of the Conservative Party’s manifesto, ensures that the state pension increases annually by the highest of three factors: average earnings, prices, or 2.5%. This mechanism aims to protect pensioners’ income and keep it in line with the cost of living. By using the highest value among the three components, the policy guarantees that pensioners receive a fair share of the economic growth.

The calculation for the upcoming state pension increase in April considers two main factors: inflation data and average earnings growth. The inflation data from September, published in mid-October, will contribute to the calculation. Additionally, the average earnings growth from May to July this year will be taken into account. The combination of these two factors will determine the final percentage increase in the state pension.

Current Pension Rate and Potential Rise

As of now, the base state pension rate stands at £203.85 per week. If the state pension rise aligns with the 7.8% wage growth observed between April and June, pensioners can expect a weekly increase of £15.90 next spring. This potential rise in pension income will provide retirees with additional financial stability and, in turn, stimulate the economy.

Sunak’s Assurance

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has expressed his comfort with the projected 8% rise in the state pension next April. When questioned about his commitment to the triple lock policy, Sunak assured the public that the government remains devoted to its policy on pensions. He emphasized that the decision on pension increases is determined through a statutory and legal process that takes place in the autumn.

Balancing Inflation and Support

While acknowledging that higher inflation is a concern, Sunak believes it is crucial to support individuals and families facing the pressures of rising prices. The government has already provided substantial support to households, including covering half of the typical family’s energy bill. Sunak likened the scale of this support to the furlough scheme and highlighted that the average family has received approximately £1,500 of assistance on their energy bills.

Budget Implications

The commitment to upholding the triple lock policy means that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will need to allocate billions of pounds more for state pension increases than initially anticipated. In March, the spring budget projected a 6.2% rise in pensions for the upcoming year. However, with the significant growth in average earnings, the budget will need to be adjusted to accommodate this higher increase.

It is worth noting that during the Covid-19 crisis, the triple lock policy was temporarily suspended. As Chancellor, Rishi Sunak implemented this suspension due to distortions in wages caused by the pandemic. Consequently, pensioners received a 3.1% increase in April 2022, aligning with inflation at the time. The upcoming 8% rise in pensions can be seen as a compensation for the lower increase experienced in the previous year.

While the increase in state pensions provides retirees with financial relief, it also has wider implications for the economy. The additional income for pensioners can stimulate consumer spending and contribute to economic growth. However, critics argue that the triple lock policy places a significant burden on the government’s budget, especially with the current economic challenges. The potential £2 billion increase in pension costs, as suggested by former pensions minister Steve Webb, highlights the financial strain faced by the government.