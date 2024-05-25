This week’s retro trailer is for the 1985 horror movie Massacre in Dinosaur Valley. In the film, the survivors of a small plane crash in the Amazon jungle fight to survive against merciless cannibals, wild animals, and slave traders.

The group of survivors include a paleontologist, a fashion model, and her photographer. The film is known for its graphic violence and exploitation elements, making it a memorable entry in the genre for fans of cult horror cinema.

The movie was directed by Michele Massimo Tarantini and you can enjoy the crazy trailer below!