Via Retro Report — This film, nominated for two 2021 Emmy Awards, is an hourlong examination of the national political press and its coverage of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Top reporters lift the veil on the former president’s toxic relationship with the national news media – and the role they played in the drama. The film explores questions that continue to resonate today about the decline of the public’s trust in the press.
