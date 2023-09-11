More than 375,000 Brits are diagnosed with cancer every year.

While the cause of the disease is unknown in the majority of patients, four in 10 cases are preventable, research suggests.

These are triggered by lifestyle factors, such as smoking, alcohol consumption, diet and exposure to the sun’s ultraviolet rays.

It means that 184,000 patients could have avoided cancer this year if they lived more healthier lives, experts believe.

Here, MailOnline sets out how these factors cause cancer and what you can do to reduce your risk.

As many as four in 10 cases of cancer are preventable by leading a healthy life. Quitting smoking reducing alcohol intake, eating healthier food and not getting sunburnt can help prevent cancer

Smoking

Smoking is the biggest cause of cancer, not only in the UK, but worldwide.

There is no safe level of smoking and stopping completely is the best thing you can do for your health, says Cancer Research UK.

Smokers are at risk of developing 15 types of cancer including lung, bowel and bladder.

This is because tobacco smoke releases more than 5,000 chemicals — including toxic metals and poisonous gasses — that are known to cause cancer.

These damage parts of DNA that protect cells from becoming cancerous.

Additionally, some chemicals make it harder for the body to repair DNA damage, which can cause cancer in cells, according to Cancer Research UK.

Experts warn that even occasional and social smoking increases your risk of cancer. They suggest quitting by reducing the number of cigarettes you smoke a day.

Smoking is the biggest cause of cancer in the world and being smoke free can prevent 15 types of cancer

Alcohol Change UK says that drinking 14 units a week or less will keep the risk of cancer low

Alcohol

Drinking alcohol can increase your risk of seven types of cancer including breast, bowel and mouth cancer.

Although any amount of alcohol can increase the risk of cancer, Alcohol Change UK says that drinking 14 units a week or less will keep the risk low.

But whatever your drinking habits, cutting down will reduce your risk of cancer, according to Cancer Research UK.

Alcohol alone causes around 11,900 cases of cancer a year in the UK, says Alcohol Change UK.

There is evidence that acetaldehyde — a chemical produced when the body breaks down alcohol — is toxic and damages the DNA in our cells, which can then cause cancer.

Like smoking, experts say the only way to reduce this risk is to cut down on the amount of alcohol you drink.

Diet

A healthier diet could prevent up to one third of cancers in the UK.

Although the risk between diet and cancer is complicated, experts say eating food such as red and processed meat may increase the risk of bowel cancer.

Having a BMI of 25 or higher also increases the risk of 13 types of cancer, according to Cancer Research UK.

The charity says that excess fat can send out signals to the rest of the body which tells cells to divide more often, which can then lead to cancer.

Experts say losing weight, tummy fat and eating more fruits and vegetables and less processed meat can help reduce your risk of cancer.

Having a BMI of 25 or higher increases the risk of 13 types of cancer. Eating too much red meat and processed meat can also increase the risk of bowel cancer

The more times you get sunburnt the higher your risk of melanoma skin cancer, experts warn

Sun exposure

Getting sunburnt just once every two years is enough to triple your risk of melanoma skin cancer, in comparison to never getting burnt.

Ultraviolet radiation (UV) is a source of energy released naturally by the sun. But too much of this either from the sun or sunbeds can damage DNA in the skin, according to Cancer Research UK.

Experts at the charity say if enough DNA damage builds up over time, it can cause cells to start growing out of control, which can lead to skin cancer.

Staying out the sun when UV rays are at their strongest between 11am and 3pm between March to October in the UK and wearing sunscreen can help protect your skin against sun damage.

Experts also warn people to avoid using sunbeds and sunbathing.