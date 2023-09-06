1. Experience the Northern lights in Iceland
2. See Niagara Falls
3. Visit the Blue Lagoon in Iceland
4. Stay in an over water bungalow in the Maldives
5. Go island hopping in Greece
6. Visit the Amalfi coast, Italy
7. See the cherry blossom in Japan
8. Go to the Colosseum, Rome
9. Stand in the middle of Times Square NY
10. Enjoy the best beaches in Bali
11. Walk the Las Vegas strip
12. See a Santorini sunset
13. Fly in a helicopter over the Grand Canyon
14. Walk across San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge
15. See turtles in Cape Verde
16. Safari in Kenya to see the “Big Five”
17. Swim with dolphins off the coast of Mexico
18. Snorkel on the Great Barrier Reef
19. Enjoy the view of Paris from the top of the Eiffel Tower
20. Visit a Costa Rican rainforest
21. Visit historic Lucca, Italy
22. See the wildlife in Galapagos
23. Take a boat trip down the Amazon River
24. Enjoy tapas in Barcelona
25. Make a wish at the Trevi Fountain, Rome
26. Visit the Taj Mahal, India
27. Island-hopping in Croatia
28. Climb up to the Christ the Redeemer statue, Rio
29. Party at Mardi Gras, New Orleans
30. Accomplish a Machu Picchu Trek, Peru
31. Go wine tasting in the Napa Valley
32. Go to Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany
33. Arrive in Venice by speedboat
34. Travel to the Golden Triangle in Thailand
35. Visit the Karnak Temple Complex, Egypt
36. Tiger spotting in Bandhavgarh, India
37. Visit Jerusalem
38. Visit Iguazu Falls, Argentina and Brazil
39. Wander the old town of Montenegro
40. Go to a Michelin-star restaurant in Copenhagen