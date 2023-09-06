1. Experience the Northern lights in Iceland

2. See Niagara Falls

3. Visit the Blue Lagoon in Iceland

4. Stay in an over water bungalow in the Maldives

5. Go island hopping in Greece

6. Visit the Amalfi coast, Italy

7. See the cherry blossom in Japan

8. Go to the Colosseum, Rome

9. Stand in the middle of Times Square NY

10. Enjoy the best beaches in Bali

11. Walk the Las Vegas strip

12. See a Santorini sunset

13. Fly in a helicopter over the Grand Canyon

14. Walk across San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge

15. See turtles in Cape Verde

16. Safari in Kenya to see the “Big Five”

17. Swim with dolphins off the coast of Mexico

18. Snorkel on the Great Barrier Reef

19. Enjoy the view of Paris from the top of the Eiffel Tower

20. Visit a Costa Rican rainforest

21. Visit historic Lucca, Italy

22. See the wildlife in Galapagos

23. Take a boat trip down the Amazon River

24. Enjoy tapas in Barcelona

25. Make a wish at the Trevi Fountain, Rome

26. Visit the Taj Mahal, India

27. Island-hopping in Croatia

28. Climb up to the Christ the Redeemer statue, Rio

29. Party at Mardi Gras, New Orleans

30. Accomplish a Machu Picchu Trek, Peru

31. Go wine tasting in the Napa Valley

32. Go to Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany

33. Arrive in Venice by speedboat

34. Travel to the Golden Triangle in Thailand

35. Visit the Karnak Temple Complex, Egypt

36. Tiger spotting in Bandhavgarh, India

37. Visit Jerusalem

38. Visit Iguazu Falls, Argentina and Brazil

39. Wander the old town of Montenegro

40. Go to a Michelin-star restaurant in Copenhagen